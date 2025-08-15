Left Menu

Tragic Search: Boy Falls into Delhi Drain

A tragic incident unfolded in Northeast Delhi's Welcome area as a seven-year-old boy fell into an open drain while trying to catch a kite. The ongoing search and rescue operation was suspended due to darkness but will resume with renewed efforts in the morning.

Updated: 15-08-2025 23:02 IST
A tragic incident unfolded on Friday evening in Northeast Delhi's Welcome area. A seven-year-old boy, whose name has not been disclosed, fell into an open drain while attempting to catch a kite, prompting a prompt search and rescue operation which was later suspended as night fell.

The unfortunate event occurred near the Lakdi Market Puliya area, with the local police receiving an emergency call regarding the mishap. Law enforcement swiftly arrived at the scene, confirming that the young boy had inadvertently slipped into the drain's murky waters in pursuit of his playful endeavor.

Efforts by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to locate the child continued as divers and Fire Department personnel scoured the drain. The search was paused due to poor visibility, but authorities assured that it will resume early Saturday morning, enhanced with additional resources and a strategy to restrict the water flow, assisting in the search.

