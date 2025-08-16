Unexpected Jolt: Earthquake Shakes Queensland

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck near the east coast of Australia on Saturday, reported the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

With a depth of 10 km, EMSC initially estimated the quake at 5.7 magnitude as it hit Queensland. Australia's weather forecaster confirmed no tsunami threat from the quake.

Significant power outages affected approximately 11,000 properties, as reported by Energex. Geoscience Australia recorded the epicenter near Kilkivan, 170 km northwest of Brisbane, with over 9,000 residents experiencing tremors.