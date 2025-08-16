Left Menu

Unexpected Jolt: Earthquake Shakes Queensland

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit Queensland, Australia, causing power outages across 11,000 properties and being felt by over 9,000 people. Initially reported as a 5.7 magnitude, the quake's epicenter was near Kilkivan, 170 km northwest of Brisbane. Fortunately, no tsunami threat was detected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 06:32 IST
Unexpected Jolt: Earthquake Shakes Queensland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck near the east coast of Australia on Saturday, reported the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

With a depth of 10 km, EMSC initially estimated the quake at 5.7 magnitude as it hit Queensland. Australia's weather forecaster confirmed no tsunami threat from the quake.

Significant power outages affected approximately 11,000 properties, as reported by Energex. Geoscience Australia recorded the epicenter near Kilkivan, 170 km northwest of Brisbane, with over 9,000 residents experiencing tremors.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025