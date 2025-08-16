Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Vikhroli: Landslide Claims Two Lives

A landslide triggered by heavy rains in Vikhroli, Mumbai, resulted in two fatalities and left two others injured, all belonging to the same family. The incident occurred early Saturday morning, prompting a swift response from emergency teams. Victims were taken to Rajawadi Hospital.

Updated: 16-08-2025 09:41 IST
A devastating landslide claimed the lives of two individuals and injured two others in the eastern suburb of Vikhroli, Mumbai, amid heavy rains early Saturday morning, according to civic officials.

The incident unfolded at approximately 2.39 am at Varsha Nagar in Vikhroli Parksite, where soil and stones from a nearby hillock crashed onto a hut, reported an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Emergency response teams, including fire brigade and local police, promptly reached the scene. The victims, identified as Shalu Mishra, 19, and Suresh Mishra, 50, were declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital, while Aarti Mishra, 45, and Ruturaj Mishra, 20, are reportedly stable. Nearby residents have been relocated to safer areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

