Karnataka's Leopard Safari: Ensuring Tourist Safety
Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre orders safety measures for safari vehicles in Bannerghatta Biological Park after a leopard incident. The leopard entered a safari vehicle on August 15, scratching a 12-year-old. The park hosts India's largest leopard safari. Measures include window mesh and warnings for tourists.
A recent leopard incident at Bannerghatta Biological Park has prompted Karnataka's Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre to enforce strict safety measures. A leopard entered a safari vehicle on August 15, injuring a 12-year-old boy before being chased away.
The park, which hosts India's largest leopard safari spanning 20 hectares, features semi-wild leopards mostly rescued from Bengaluru's surroundings. BNP's Leopard Safari enclosure draws numerous tourists annually.
The minister instructed immediate installation of mesh on safari vehicles' windows and photography holes. Officials have been directed to communicate necessary precautions and warnings effectively to tourists, including printed warnings on safari tickets.
