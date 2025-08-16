Karnataka's Leopard Safari: Ensuring Tourist Safety

A recent leopard incident at Bannerghatta Biological Park has prompted Karnataka's Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre to enforce strict safety measures. A leopard entered a safari vehicle on August 15, injuring a 12-year-old boy before being chased away.

The park, which hosts India's largest leopard safari spanning 20 hectares, features semi-wild leopards mostly rescued from Bengaluru's surroundings. BNP's Leopard Safari enclosure draws numerous tourists annually.

The minister instructed immediate installation of mesh on safari vehicles' windows and photography holes. Officials have been directed to communicate necessary precautions and warnings effectively to tourists, including printed warnings on safari tickets.

