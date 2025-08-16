Left Menu

Disaster Strikes Kishtwar: Relief and Rebuilding Efforts Underway

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha oversees relief efforts in Kishtwar after a cloudburst. He pledges to rebuild homes affected by the flash floods. The disaster resulted in 60 deaths and significant damage to infrastructure, including homes, temples, and a vital bridge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-08-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 14:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha monitored rescue and relief operations in Kishtwar district following a devastating cloudburst.

The Lieutenant Governor assured locals and officials that homes destroyed by flash floods will be reconstructed in Chasoti village, the last motorable point enroute to the Machail Mata Temple.

This natural disaster, which hit on August 14th, claimed 60 lives, injured over 100 more, and severely damaged infrastructure including houses, temples, and a bridge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

