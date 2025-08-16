Disaster Strikes Kishtwar: Relief and Rebuilding Efforts Underway

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha monitored rescue and relief operations in Kishtwar district following a devastating cloudburst.

The Lieutenant Governor assured locals and officials that homes destroyed by flash floods will be reconstructed in Chasoti village, the last motorable point enroute to the Machail Mata Temple.

This natural disaster, which hit on August 14th, claimed 60 lives, injured over 100 more, and severely damaged infrastructure including houses, temples, and a bridge.

(With inputs from agencies.)