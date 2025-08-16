Left Menu

Tragedy in Vikhroli: Landslide Claims Lives Amid Heavy Rains

A landslide in Vikhroli Parksite, Mumbai, claimed the lives of two family members and injured two others amid heavy monsoon rains. Residents allege they received no evacuation notice. The mishap occurred when debris from a nearby hillock fell on their hut, with local authorities responding promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-08-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 14:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating landslide struck the Vikhroli Parksite in Mumbai, resulting in the tragic loss of two lives and injuring two others. The incident occurred amidst heavy monsoon rains, with residents alleging they had not received any evacuation notices from the civic authorities this year.

The landslide happened in the early hours, causing soil and stones to collapse onto a family's hut in Varsha Nagar. Local resident Chaya Vasant Makwana recounted waking to the chaos and the swift response from local authorities to extricate the trapped family.

Suresh Mishra and his daughter Shalu tragically lost their lives, while his wife Aarti and son Ruturaj sustained injuries. Despite despair, residents like Sunkum Patil and Vaishali Jangam expressed understanding that the incident was an act of nature, exacerbated by the relentless rains.

