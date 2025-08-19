Mumbai’s Torrential Downpour: City Paralyzed by Heavy Rains

Heavy rains hit Mumbai once again on Tuesday, submerging streets and disrupting the city's essential road traffic and local trains. This deluge led to the relocation of nearly 350 residents from the Kurla area due to a swelled Mithi River, as reported by Maharashtra's Chief Minister's Office.

With local schools and offices shut down, and the High Court operating only for half a day, normal life in Mumbai has been crippled. Police and civic authorities advised people to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary, while private businesses were encouraged to allow remote work arrangements.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall for the region. As part of the response, train services were suspended on key lines due to severe waterlogging, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation made concerted efforts to manage the flooding using numerous pumping stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)