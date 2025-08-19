Incessant Rains Cause Havoc in Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar

In Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts, relentless rainfall caused widespread chaos on Tuesday. Numerous homes were flooded, walls collapsed, and several villages were completely isolated.

In Palghar's Wada taluka, 14 homes along the riverbank at Gorat Gawari Pada were flooded, while Ganesh Nagar in Padgha saw 15 houses inundated.

Flooding affected Vasai's Chandrapada village and other areas, leading to the evacuation of residents. In Thane city, wall collapses in Mumbra and Kalwa intensified the crisis, with roads flooded and traffic disrupted.

(With inputs from agencies.)