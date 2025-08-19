Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem: Maharashtra's Red Alert for Torrential Rains

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for areas in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, predicting extremely heavy rainfall until August 20. Coastal and central regions will see the highest intensity rains, influenced by monsoon systems and a depression moving through the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and the surrounding regions, warning of intense rainfall through August 20. Coastal and ghat regions, particularly in central Maharashtra, are on high alert for heavy to very heavy downpours.

The advisory affects Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Palghar districts, remaining in effect until Wednesday morning. The IMD predicts continuous rain in these areas, with some locations experiencing isolated, extremely heavy showers.

The extreme weather conditions are attributed to a depression that crossed southern Odisha and Chhattisgarh and is expected to weaken. Monsoon systems, including an offshore trough and upper air circulation, are sustaining the heavy rains over Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

