Mumbai Reels Under Torrential Downpour: City Grinds to a Halt

The city of Mumbai is facing significant disruption due to relentless torrential rains. Streets are flooded, transport services are crippled, and several flights have been diverted. With nearly 200 mm of rainfall in six hours, authorities have closed schools, colleges, and offices. Many residents have been relocated to safer locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains have unleashed chaos in Mumbai for the second consecutive day, inundating streets and causing severe disruptions to road, rail, and air traffic. Consequently, schools, colleges, and government offices remain shut as the deluge crippled daily life across the mega-city.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reported that the city received an extraordinary 200 mm of rainfall within just six hours. The state government has already relocated approximately 350 residents from the Kurla area owing to the surging Mithi River.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'red alert' for the Konkan region, anticipating continued heavy rainfalls. As transport systems face significant strain, the Mumbai Police and civic authorities are urging residents to remain indoors and resort to work-from-home arrangements if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

