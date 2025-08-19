Experion Developers Sets Benchmark with WELL Precertification for Healthier Homes

Experion Developers, in partnership with the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), revealed on Tuesday that three of its major residential projects have attained the esteemed WELL Residence Precertification.

This recognition underscores Experion's commitment to delivering homes that prioritize health and well-being, setting a new standard in India's real estate sector.

The WELL for residential program evaluates how home design and operations can enhance occupant health, focusing on elements like air and water quality, natural lighting, and amenities fostering mental and emotional well-being.

