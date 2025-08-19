Left Menu

Experion Developers Sets Benchmark with WELL Precertification for Healthier Homes

Experion Developers, in collaboration with the International WELL Building Institute, announced that three of its residential projects in India received WELL Residence Precertification. This milestone highlights Experion's leadership in designing homes that align with global health standards, featuring amenities to enhance physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:16 IST
Experion Developers Sets Benchmark with WELL Precertification for Healthier Homes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Experion Developers, in partnership with the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), revealed on Tuesday that three of its major residential projects have attained the esteemed WELL Residence Precertification.

This recognition underscores Experion's commitment to delivering homes that prioritize health and well-being, setting a new standard in India's real estate sector.

The WELL for residential program evaluates how home design and operations can enhance occupant health, focusing on elements like air and water quality, natural lighting, and amenities fostering mental and emotional well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025