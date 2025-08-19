Monsoon Fury in Maharashtra: Floods, Crop Losses, and Rescue Efforts

In Maharashtra's Nanded district, eight fatalities were reported along with widespread crop damage, following intense rainfall and flood-like conditions, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.

Fadnavis informed that around 12 to 14 lakh acres of crops have been destroyed by heavy rains across the state. The Chief Minister noted that significant flooding led to a record 300 mm of rainfall in Mumbai, resulting in disruptions, particularly in the suburban train network.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with 400 to 500 evacuees due to the rising levels of the Mithi river. Schools and offices are closed, and emergency services are on alert as coordination efforts intensify with neighboring states regarding dam discharges to manage the situation effectively.