Maharashtra's Reservoirs Surge: Analyzing Regional Water Trends

Maharashtra's water reservoirs have shown a remarkable recovery, according to official data, with average water stock across dams reaching 88.05% of the state's total capacity of 1,254.66 TMC.

Compared to last year's 76.03%, this year's figure highlights a positive trend, despite the Nagpur region seeing a decrease from 77.79% to 67%.

Other areas, such as Konkan and Pune, have experienced improvements, while Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar regions have witnessed significant jumps in storage, signaling a more promising outlook for water resources across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)