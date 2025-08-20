Left Menu

Maharashtra's Reservoirs Surge: Analyzing Regional Water Trends

Maharashtra's water stock in dams reached 88.05% of total capacity, a rise from last year's 76.03%. The Nagpur region noted a decrease, while other regions like Konkan and Pune showed increases, with Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar reporting significant surges in water storage levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's water reservoirs have shown a remarkable recovery, according to official data, with average water stock across dams reaching 88.05% of the state's total capacity of 1,254.66 TMC.

Compared to last year's 76.03%, this year's figure highlights a positive trend, despite the Nagpur region seeing a decrease from 77.79% to 67%.

Other areas, such as Konkan and Pune, have experienced improvements, while Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar regions have witnessed significant jumps in storage, signaling a more promising outlook for water resources across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

