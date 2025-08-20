Defining Deemed Forests: Haryana's Controversial Step
Haryana's government defines 'forest' under fresh guidelines, excluding much potential forest in the Aravallis from the Forest Conservation Act's coverage. The new definition requires a high canopy density of 40% and area of two to five hectares, drawing criticism for possibly endangering vital ecosystems.
The Haryana government has recently issued a controversial definition of 'forest,' sparking concerns among environmental experts. The state's new guidelines, which require a 40% canopy density and a minimum area of two hectares contiguous to official forests, could leave significant forest regions in the Aravallis unprotected.
Critics worry this exclusion from the Forest Conservation Act's protections opens these lands to exploitation. Linear plantations, typically found along infrastructure, and orchards are notably excluded from being categorized as forests under this definition.
Renowned forest analyst Chetan Agarwal has criticized the decision, labeling the canopy threshold as disproportionately high for Haryana's dry conditions, potentially excluding lands critical for biodiversity and sustainable growth in the Aravalli region.
