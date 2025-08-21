Left Menu

Monsoon Rains Drench Gujarat: Dams Brimming as Talukas Soak

Gujarat has received 75.93% of its annual average rainfall, with 34 out of 251 talukas recording over 1000 mm. The heavy rains have left 55 dams at full capacity, prompting high alerts for 70 dams. An orange alert for heavy rains is issued for the coming days.

Updated: 21-08-2025 21:07 IST
Gujarat has soaked up 75.93% of its annual rainfall so far this season, as reported by officials on Thursday. A total of 34 talukas out of 251 have been drenched with over 1000 millimeters of rain, while 19 others recorded between 501 and 1000 mm, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

On a particularly rainy day, 180 talukas experienced precipitation. Mendarda in Junagadh district received the highest at 338 mm, followed closely by Keshod and Vanthali with 285 mm and 264 mm respectively. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, predicting 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall in isolated areas across several districts in the coming five days.

In terms of regions, south Gujarat leads with 78.99% of the yearly output, Kutch follows with 78.81%, then Saurashtra, north Gujarat, and east-central in descending order. This copious weather has filled 55 out of 206 dams completely, including the Sardar Sarovar Dam at 79.37%. A total of 70 dams are on high alert, as per government release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

