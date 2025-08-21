Delhi Welcomes Raindrops Amidst Rising Mercury

On Thursday, various parts of Delhi witnessed rainfall, while the maximum temperature soared to 34.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather authorities have forecasted that the city will experience additional rain during the night along with thunderstorms on Friday.

Meanwhile, the relative humidity was recorded at 68 percent by 5:30 PM, and Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained within the satisfactory range, clocking in at 81 as of 7 PM, based on data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

(With inputs from agencies.)