Delhi Welcomes Raindrops Amidst Rising Mercury

Some areas of Delhi experienced rain on Thursday with a maximum temperature of 34.8°C. The IMD predicts more rain and thunderstorms. Humidity stood at 68% at 5:30 PM. The city's AQI was satisfactory at 81, as per CPCB data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, various parts of Delhi witnessed rainfall, while the maximum temperature soared to 34.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather authorities have forecasted that the city will experience additional rain during the night along with thunderstorms on Friday.

Meanwhile, the relative humidity was recorded at 68 percent by 5:30 PM, and Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained within the satisfactory range, clocking in at 81 as of 7 PM, based on data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

(With inputs from agencies.)

