Delhi's UER-2 Project: A Catalyst for Progress Amidst Political Turbulence

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the Rs 11,000-crore Urban Extension Road-2 project to the residents of Delhi. The project is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and pollution, which has been positively received by citizens in both Delhi and Haryana.

During a press conference following a General House meeting, Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh highlighted the unanimous passage of a motion of thanks moved by Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi. However, allegations surfaced against AAP members for disrupting proceedings, characterized as dual-faced and obstructive.

Key development proposals were discussed, including medical gas supply contracts and land allotment for the metro, though some were deferred. The BJP criticized AAP for blocking progress, emphasizing the need for constructive discussions and development in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)