Left Menu

Delhi's UER-2 Project: A Catalyst for Progress Amidst Political Turbulence

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi thanked PM Modi for the Rs 11,000-crore UER-2 project aimed at reducing traffic and pollution. AAP faced criticism for obstructing development. Key proposals in healthcare and infrastructure were discussed, but some were delayed due to disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:52 IST
Delhi's UER-2 Project: A Catalyst for Progress Amidst Political Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the Rs 11,000-crore Urban Extension Road-2 project to the residents of Delhi. The project is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and pollution, which has been positively received by citizens in both Delhi and Haryana.

During a press conference following a General House meeting, Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh highlighted the unanimous passage of a motion of thanks moved by Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi. However, allegations surfaced against AAP members for disrupting proceedings, characterized as dual-faced and obstructive.

Key development proposals were discussed, including medical gas supply contracts and land allotment for the metro, though some were deferred. The BJP criticized AAP for blocking progress, emphasizing the need for constructive discussions and development in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025