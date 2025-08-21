Street Sign Controversy Erupts in Indore: Renaming Sparks Action

An unexpected controversy over street sign names has emerged in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, after the municipal corporation removed newly installed signboards in a Muslim-majority area. The decision followed a complaint by a BJP leader, who accused the authorities of renaming streets based on religious considerations.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav announced potential legal action against the ward councillor involved in the signboard alterations, alleging these were carried out without due authorization. The former BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya raised concerns, suggesting altered names could lead to community tensions.

The councillor's husband, Rafiq Khan, refuted the claims of illegality, pointing to longstanding local name usage and the necessity for clear signposting. Meanwhile, residents voiced concerns about difficulties in navigation following the board removal, underlining the practical importance of signage consistency.

(With inputs from agencies.)