Street Sign Controversy Erupts in Indore: Renaming Sparks Action

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, street signs with altered names in a Muslim-dominated area were removed after a BJP leader's protest. Legal actions are being considered against a councillor for the alleged renaming based on religion. The controversy highlights tensions over naming practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:46 IST
An unexpected controversy over street sign names has emerged in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, after the municipal corporation removed newly installed signboards in a Muslim-majority area. The decision followed a complaint by a BJP leader, who accused the authorities of renaming streets based on religious considerations.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav announced potential legal action against the ward councillor involved in the signboard alterations, alleging these were carried out without due authorization. The former BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya raised concerns, suggesting altered names could lead to community tensions.

The councillor's husband, Rafiq Khan, refuted the claims of illegality, pointing to longstanding local name usage and the necessity for clear signposting. Meanwhile, residents voiced concerns about difficulties in navigation following the board removal, underlining the practical importance of signage consistency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

