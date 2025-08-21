Kenya's Cult Tragedies: Unearthing the Horrors in Kilifi County
Kenyan authorities have uncovered five bodies from shallow graves in Kilifi County, linked to a suspected religious cult. The ongoing investigation suggests cult victims may have been starved and suffocated. Residents reported missing children, raising suspicions. Previously, over 400 bodies were found in the area, marking a significant cult-related disaster.
- Country:
- Kenya
Authorities in Kilifi County, Kenya, have recovered at least five bodies from shallow graves at a site tied to a religious cult, raising renewed concerns about extremist ideologies and their deadly consequences.
County Commissioner Josephat Biwott confirmed the discovery of the graves and noted that excavations were ongoing, spanning 27 locations. This development comes two years after a similar tragedy struck the area.
Kenya's legal authorities suspect that the victims were subjected to starvation and suffocation under extreme religious beliefs. Ongoing investigations have implicated at least 11 suspects, with residents reporting missing children, adding urgency to the probe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
