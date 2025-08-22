Kolkata Metro Expansion Sets Stage for Real Estate Boom
Kolkata's metro network expansion will boost connectivity and significantly impact real estate. Prime Minister Modi inaugurates new metro stretches, causing property prices to rise. Enhanced connectivity will unlock growth in office leasing and residential sales, especially in suburbs. The expansion will drive economic growth, influencing Kolkata's office market and real estate landscape.
The expansion of Kolkata's metro network is poised to significantly enhance connectivity and stimulate both residential and commercial real estate activities, according to industry leaders.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three new metro stretches, marking a pivotal moment for the city's infrastructure development. This expansion is already influencing real estate prices, with notable increases in residential and commercial sectors near the new metro lines.
Industry experts express optimism about the metro expansion's impact, highlighting new growth opportunities for the real estate sector and the positive effects on Kolkata's broader economic landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
