Kolkata Metro Expansion Sets Stage for Real Estate Boom

The expansion of Kolkata's metro network is poised to significantly enhance connectivity and stimulate both residential and commercial real estate activities, according to industry leaders.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three new metro stretches, marking a pivotal moment for the city's infrastructure development. This expansion is already influencing real estate prices, with notable increases in residential and commercial sectors near the new metro lines.

Industry experts express optimism about the metro expansion's impact, highlighting new growth opportunities for the real estate sector and the positive effects on Kolkata's broader economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)