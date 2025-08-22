Left Menu

Critical Drought Impacts Rice Production in Nepal's Terai Region

Nepal's Madhesh province faces severe drought due to erratic rainfall and depleted groundwater, impacting rice production. The situation threatens food security, urging crop diversification and early-warning advisories. The government declared the region drought-stricken, allocating funds for small irrigation systems to mitigate the crisis.

  • Country:
  • Nepal

A new study by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) reveals that erratic rainfall and reduced groundwater levels have led to drought across Nepal's Madhesh province in the Terai region, impacting key rice production.

The government declared the region "drought-stricken," highlighting the province's severe water woes despite adequate rainfall in other parts of Nepal during the monsoon season. Reduced paddy transplantation was reported, predicting a shortfall of 450,000 metric tonnes of rice, and prompting significant concerns over national food security, nutrition, and affordability.

Efforts to address the crisis include promoting crop diversification and creating early-warning systems. Additionally, approximately USD 1.2 million has been allocated for small irrigation projects. Experts underscore the importance of reviving nature-based solutions in the ecologically sensitive Chure area to combat cascading downstream risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

