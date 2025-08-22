Critical Drought Impacts Rice Production in Nepal's Terai Region

A new study by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) reveals that erratic rainfall and reduced groundwater levels have led to drought across Nepal's Madhesh province in the Terai region, impacting key rice production.

The government declared the region "drought-stricken," highlighting the province's severe water woes despite adequate rainfall in other parts of Nepal during the monsoon season. Reduced paddy transplantation was reported, predicting a shortfall of 450,000 metric tonnes of rice, and prompting significant concerns over national food security, nutrition, and affordability.

Efforts to address the crisis include promoting crop diversification and creating early-warning systems. Additionally, approximately USD 1.2 million has been allocated for small irrigation projects. Experts underscore the importance of reviving nature-based solutions in the ecologically sensitive Chure area to combat cascading downstream risks.

