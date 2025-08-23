Left Menu

From Morocco to Vienna: Bouchra Boustani’s Journey in Nuclear Security

Born in the late 1960s in Mohammedia, a coastal town near Casablanca, Morocco, Bouchra grew up in a family that encouraged intellectual curiosity.

Morocco did not yet have nuclear power plants when Bouchra graduated, making career opportunities in nuclear engineering limited. Image Credit: ChatGPT

In a world where women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) often face barriers, Bouchra Boustani’s story shines as an example of determination, resilience, and passion. Today a Senior Nuclear Security Officer at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), her path — from a small Moroccan town to the international stage — demonstrates the vital role women play in advancing nuclear security and the peaceful uses of science.

Early Passion for Science

Born in the late 1960s in Mohammedia, a coastal town near Casablanca, Morocco, Bouchra grew up in a family that encouraged intellectual curiosity. From an early age she was drawn to mathematics and physics, subjects she recalls with fondness.

Mathematics and physics were not hard to learn. I liked numbers, and I enjoyed solving problems,” she recalls.

After excelling in secondary school, she pursued higher education in mechanical engineering and later specialized in nuclear engineering at the Ecole Mohammadia des Ingénieurs, graduating in 1993. At the time, fewer than 10 per cent of her classmates were women, highlighting the gender imbalance in STEM fields.

Building Nuclear Security from the Ground Up

Morocco did not yet have nuclear power plants when Bouchra graduated, making career opportunities in nuclear engineering limited. She first joined the Ministry of Industry, before moving to the National Center for Radiation Protection (CNRP) in 1995. There, she worked on radiological monitoring and regulatory oversight — experiences that laid the foundation for her career in nuclear security.

Her trajectory changed in 2006 when she attended a training course on physical protection in Libya. For the first time, she encountered the concept of nuclear security, and it immediately sparked her interest.

I discovered a new field, and I was fascinated,” she explains.

She went on to receive further training with the IAEA and the U.S. Department of Energy, eventually serving as Morocco’s counterpart for the Global Threat Reduction Initiative, a programme aimed at reducing nuclear and radiological threats worldwide.

Balancing Family and Career

Like many women professionals, Bouchra faced the challenge of balancing her career ambitions with family responsibilities. As a young mother, she chose to pause her career progression for nearly a decade while raising her children.

I put my career on hold for seven or eight years when my children were young,” she says, acknowledging the sacrifices involved.

But when Morocco established the Agency for Nuclear and Radiological Safety and Security (AMSSNuR) in 2016, Bouchra returned to the field with renewed energy. She took on the leadership of the Department of Nuclear Security and Safeguards, where she drafted regulations, developed licensing systems, and advanced Morocco’s implementation of the IAEA Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and its Additional Protocol.

Expanding Horizons at the IAEA

In 2021, Bouchra joined the IAEA in Vienna as a Senior Nuclear Security Officer. In this role, she supports countries worldwide in developing and strengthening their nuclear security infrastructures.

I have the opportunity to travel, to assist countries, and to interact with people from different cultures. It’s something I truly enjoy,” she says.

Her work not only strengthens global nuclear security but also highlights the value of international cooperation in protecting societies from nuclear and radiological risks.

Inspiring Women in STEM

Bouchra is a strong advocate for women pursuing careers in science and engineering. Her message is simple yet powerful:

If you have a dream, go for it. If there are obstacles, you just need to fix them.

She highlights perseverance, integrity, and organization as values that have guided her throughout her journey. Encouragingly, she notes that the gender landscape is shifting:

When I started, there were very few women in nuclear security. Today, nearly half of engineering students in Morocco are women. This makes me happy and hopeful for the future.

IAEA’s Gender Equality Initiatives

The IAEA is committed to advancing gender equality in nuclear-related fields. In 2020, it launched the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme (MSCFP), which provides scholarships to women pursuing master’s degrees in nuclear disciplines. In March 2023, the Lise Meitner Programme was introduced to offer early- and mid-career women training visits to nuclear facilities, expanding opportunities for mentorship and international exposure.

Through these initiatives, and through the inspiration of professionals like Bouchra Boustani, the IAEA continues to encourage young women to see themselves as leaders in science and to pursue impactful careers that support the mission of Atoms for Peace and Development.

 

