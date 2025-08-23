Tragic Flooding in Chamoli: Woman Dead, Rescue Efforts Underway
Heavy rains caused severe flooding in Tharali, Chamoli, leaving a woman dead and another person missing. The deluge affected homes, markets and major roads. Authorities and rescue teams, including the NDRF and SDRF, are engaged in relief efforts. Schools were closed due to the rain forecast.
Severe overnight rains in Chamoli's Tharali town resulted in catastrophic flooding, leading to the death of a young woman and the disappearance of another individual. State Emergency Operations Centre confirmed the flooding from Tunri Gadhera rain drain, which inundated numerous houses and marketplace areas with debris.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his condolences to the victim's family. The calamity occurred around 1 am, striking areas including the tehsil complex and local bazaars. Additionally, one person remains missing, numerous vehicles lie buried, and significant property damage was reported.
Authorities have closed key routes like the Karnaprayag-Gwaldam National Highway, while efforts for rescue and relief operations intensify, involving agencies like the NDRF and SDRF. Temporary shelters are being set up for the displaced, and schools were declared closed amid ongoing adverse weather conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
