Tragic Flooding in Chamoli: Woman Dead, Rescue Efforts Underway

Severe overnight rains in Chamoli's Tharali town resulted in catastrophic flooding, leading to the death of a young woman and the disappearance of another individual. State Emergency Operations Centre confirmed the flooding from Tunri Gadhera rain drain, which inundated numerous houses and marketplace areas with debris.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his condolences to the victim's family. The calamity occurred around 1 am, striking areas including the tehsil complex and local bazaars. Additionally, one person remains missing, numerous vehicles lie buried, and significant property damage was reported.

Authorities have closed key routes like the Karnaprayag-Gwaldam National Highway, while efforts for rescue and relief operations intensify, involving agencies like the NDRF and SDRF. Temporary shelters are being set up for the displaced, and schools were declared closed amid ongoing adverse weather conditions.

