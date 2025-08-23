Left Menu

Eco-Friendly Laundry Revolution: Kankaria Depot Leads the Way

The Kankaria Depot in Ahmedabad has been lauded by the Comptroller and Auditor General for its eco-friendly mechanised laundry operations. The initiative at the depot is one of the most economical and efficient among inspected laundries, using innovative practices like thermic fluid heating and bio-fuel. Replicating such operations could benefit Indian Railways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:46 IST
Eco-Friendly Laundry Revolution: Kankaria Depot Leads the Way
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The eco-friendly mechanised laundry at Ahmedabad's Kankaria Depot has captured the attention of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. The depot stands out as one of the most economical and efficient among the 19 laundries inspected, thanks to its innovative practices, presenting a model for the Indian Railways to emulate.

Upon review, the CAG noted the depot's use of advanced technologies, including a high-efficiency thermic fluid heater and water conservation methods, which contribute to its environmentally friendly operations. The facility operates under the Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) model and utilizes bio-fuel for low-emission output, showcasing an impressive adherence to ecological standards.

The Ministry of Railways has committed to expanding such initiatives, motivated by the depot's success. However, challenges remain with state-level pollution regulations affecting bio-fuel usage. Nonetheless, adopting these practices nationally could significantly enhance the quality and environmental impact of railway ancillaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025