Eco-Friendly Laundry Revolution: Kankaria Depot Leads the Way

The eco-friendly mechanised laundry at Ahmedabad's Kankaria Depot has captured the attention of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. The depot stands out as one of the most economical and efficient among the 19 laundries inspected, thanks to its innovative practices, presenting a model for the Indian Railways to emulate.

Upon review, the CAG noted the depot's use of advanced technologies, including a high-efficiency thermic fluid heater and water conservation methods, which contribute to its environmentally friendly operations. The facility operates under the Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) model and utilizes bio-fuel for low-emission output, showcasing an impressive adherence to ecological standards.

The Ministry of Railways has committed to expanding such initiatives, motivated by the depot's success. However, challenges remain with state-level pollution regulations affecting bio-fuel usage. Nonetheless, adopting these practices nationally could significantly enhance the quality and environmental impact of railway ancillaries.

