Modi to Launch India's First Emerging Science Conclave
Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate the inaugural Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave in November. The event will host Nobel laureates and innovators, showcasing cutting-edge research. Scheduled for November 3-5 at Bharat Mandapam, this annual gathering aims to be a premier platform for scientific dialogue and innovation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to inaugurate the first edition of the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave this November. Touted as a significant event in the science sector, this forum will unite Nobel laureates, innovators, and policymakers under one roof.
The conclave, set for November 3-5 at Bharat Mandapam, aims to become a yearly highlight, showcasing the latest in scientific innovation and trends. This initiative is positioned to overshadow long-standing events like the Indian Science Congress, which has a storied history of over 100 years.
The three-day event will feature 11 thematic sessions, including discussions on emerging technologies, such as quantum science, bio-manufacturing, and artificial intelligence. Organized by the Department of Science and Technology, the conclave will offer an exhibition of deep-tech start-ups and hold plenary addresses by global leaders each day.
