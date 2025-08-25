Chennai Leads with WhatsApp Governance Initiative

The Greater Chennai Corporation has broken new ground by introducing 'WhatsApp Governance' to serve its residents more efficiently. Touted as the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu, the initiative was launched by Mayor R Priya on Monday, offering 32 crucial citizen services through the WhatsApp messaging app.

In a bid to enhance accessibility and convenience for the public, these services include the issuance of birth certificates, property tax payments, and the booking of marriage halls. Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran and other senior officials marked their presence at the inauguration.

Through a multilingual chatbot, residents can apply for birth and death certificates, track building plan approvals, and address grievance redressal issues. More services, including those related to Metro Water and entertainment tax, are set to be integrated into the system shortly, as envisioned in the 2025-26 budget plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)