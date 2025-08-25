Left Menu

Flood Fury in Bihar: Eight Lakh Affected, Katihar Worst Hit

Approximately eight lakh individuals across seven districts in Bihar have been impacted by severe flooding due to torrential rains since August 24. Rivers have been rising above danger levels. Katihar is the most affected district, and rescue operations are underway with the deployment of NDRF and SDRF teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nearly eight lakh residents in Bihar's seven districts are grappling with severe flooding. The deluge, spurred by relentless rainfall since August 24, has caused river levels to surge.

Katihar faces the brunt of this natural disaster, with over five lakh people affected. The incessant rains have also worsened conditions in Bhagalpur, Khagaria, and other regions.

Rescue efforts are ongoing with 27 teams from NDRF and SDRF involved. Relief measures are in place, with further plans to bolster community support if necessary, officials confirm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

