Tropical Storm Kajiki Wreaks Havoc in Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia experienced significant disruption after Tropical Storm Kajiki made its landfall in Vietnam. Intense rainfall and strong winds battered cities, especially in Hanoi, where streets flooded, and infrastructure was heavily damaged.

The storm's impact spanned from Vietnam to Laos, forcing the Vietnamese government to prepare widespread evacuations. Over 16,500 soldiers and 107,000 paramilitary personnel were involved in preparing, evacuations, or on alert for search and rescue operations.

A worrying death was recorded in Vietnam due to electrocution as homes were prepped for the storm. Kajiki previously affected China's Hainan Island, and its severity raises concerns highlighted by scientists about the increased potency of cyclones linked to climate change.