Tropical Storm Kajiki Wreaks Havoc in Southeast Asia
Tropical Storm Kajiki caused heavy rains and flooding in Vietnam and Laos, impacting tens of thousands of homes and resulting in one fatality. The storm's effects stretched to Thailand and China. Evacuation plans and military assistance were activated for high-risk areas, and concerns about climate change-induced cyclones have been underscored.
- Country:
- Vietnam
Southeast Asia experienced significant disruption after Tropical Storm Kajiki made its landfall in Vietnam. Intense rainfall and strong winds battered cities, especially in Hanoi, where streets flooded, and infrastructure was heavily damaged.
The storm's impact spanned from Vietnam to Laos, forcing the Vietnamese government to prepare widespread evacuations. Over 16,500 soldiers and 107,000 paramilitary personnel were involved in preparing, evacuations, or on alert for search and rescue operations.
A worrying death was recorded in Vietnam due to electrocution as homes were prepped for the storm. Kajiki previously affected China's Hainan Island, and its severity raises concerns highlighted by scientists about the increased potency of cyclones linked to climate change.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kajiki
- storm
- flooding
- evacuation
- climate change
- Vietnam
- Laos
- Hanoi
- cyclones
- disruption
ALSO READ
Typhoon Kajiki Wreaks Havoc Across Vietnam
Vietnam and Nepal Unite: Strengthening Ties in Trade, Tourism, and Culture
Typhoon Kajiki Wreaks Havoc: Vietnam's Battle Against Nature's Fury
Climate Change Shifts Gangotri Glacier Discharge Patterns
Typhoon Kajiki Hits Vietnam with Urgent Evacuations and School Closures