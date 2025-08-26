Left Menu

Devastation in Vietnam: Typhoon Kajiki's Aftermath

Typhoon Kajiki wreaked havoc in Vietnam, claiming three lives and injuring ten. The storm caused flooding, landslides, and major infrastructure damage, impacting over 7,000 homes. Blackouts occurred due to downed electricity poles. Heavy rains paralyzed Hanoi, preparing for a significant National Day parade.

In the wake of Typhoon Kajiki, Vietnam is grappling with significant destruction, as authorities confirm at least three fatalities and ten injuries.

The natural disaster resulted in major infrastructural damage, affecting nearly 7,000 homes and leading to the inundation of 28,800 hectares of rice fields. As the storm toppled 18,000 trees, it also knocked down 331 electricity poles, causing widespread power outages in numerous provinces, including Thanh Hoa and Nghe An.

Hanoi, the nation's capital, experienced severe flooding, leaving streets submerged and traffic paralyzed. This incident arrives ahead of Vietnam's largest National Day parade in decades, marking the 80th anniversary of founding. Warnings remain as heavy rainfall may incite further flash floods and landslides across northern regions.

