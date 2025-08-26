Left Menu

Delhi's Electric School Buses: A Drive Towards Cleaner Air

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta promotes electric school buses to tackle pollution. Thousands of traditional buses contribute to pollution in the city. The initiative is part of a partnership with Delhi Transport Corporation, starting with Sardar Patel Vidyalaya. Gupta assures these buses are comfortable and good for students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 14:31 IST
Delhi's Electric School Buses: A Drive Towards Cleaner Air
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to combat the city's persistent pollution problems, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the transition to electric school buses as a beneficial step forward. This statement was made public during the flagging off of electric buses dedicated to the students of Sardar Patel Vidyalaya.

The school has forged a partnership with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), aimed at significantly reducing the environmental footprint of the thousands of buses currently operating in the city. "We want that school buses should also go electric," Gupta reiterated, highlighting the project's pilot phase with the renowned educational institution.

Assuring quality and comfort, Gupta noted that these electric buses are air-conditioned, offering a comfortable ride for students, as Delhi pioneers initiatives to curb pollution and champion sustainable transport solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Unites to Secure Digital Defenses: The Delhi Cybersecurity Declaration

India Unites to Secure Digital Defenses: The Delhi Cybersecurity Declaration

 India
2
Assam's Tough Stance: Shoot-At-Sight Orders Continue in Dhubri During Durga Puja

Assam's Tough Stance: Shoot-At-Sight Orders Continue in Dhubri During Durga ...

 India
3
Casio Eyes Top Spot in India's Growing Watch Market

Casio Eyes Top Spot in India's Growing Watch Market

 India
4
Deluge of Diplomacy: The Flooding Threat Reigniting Indo-Pak Tensions

Deluge of Diplomacy: The Flooding Threat Reigniting Indo-Pak Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025