Delhi's Electric School Buses: A Drive Towards Cleaner Air

In a bid to combat the city's persistent pollution problems, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the transition to electric school buses as a beneficial step forward. This statement was made public during the flagging off of electric buses dedicated to the students of Sardar Patel Vidyalaya.

The school has forged a partnership with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), aimed at significantly reducing the environmental footprint of the thousands of buses currently operating in the city. "We want that school buses should also go electric," Gupta reiterated, highlighting the project's pilot phase with the renowned educational institution.

Assuring quality and comfort, Gupta noted that these electric buses are air-conditioned, offering a comfortable ride for students, as Delhi pioneers initiatives to curb pollution and champion sustainable transport solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)