Suraj Estate Developers Expands with Prime Land Acquisition in Lower Parel

In a strategic move, Suraj Estate Developers Limited has acquired a 644 square meters land parcel at N.M. Joshi Marg in Mumbai's Lower Parel. The ₹6.44 crore acquisition will merge with the adjacent Ambavat Bhavan project, creating a 1,310 square meters consolidated space.

This development will feature premium 1 and 2 BHK apartments, projecting a gross development value of ₹130 crores. The project promises optimized layouts, enhanced frontage, and ample parking facilities, offering a superior living experience with excellent connectivity.

Mr. Rahul Thomas, Promoter and Whole-Time Director of Suraj Estate Developers, emphasized this acquisition's role in strengthening their footprint in Mumbai's value-luxury segment. Suraj Estate Developers is well-respected in South Central Mumbai real estate, specializing in value-luxury and commercial sectors with a strong focus on tenant negotiation and redevelopment.