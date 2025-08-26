Left Menu

Suraj Estate Developers Expands with Prime Land Acquisition in Lower Parel

Suraj Estate Developers Limited acquired a prime land parcel at N.M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, for ₹6.44 crores. This acquisition, integrated with the upcoming Ambavat Bhavan project, results in a significant development offering premium residential apartments. The project enhances the company's presence in South Central Mumbai’s value-luxury real estate segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:41 IST
Suraj Estate Developers Expands with Prime Land Acquisition in Lower Parel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Suraj Estate Developers Limited has acquired a 644 square meters land parcel at N.M. Joshi Marg in Mumbai's Lower Parel. The ₹6.44 crore acquisition will merge with the adjacent Ambavat Bhavan project, creating a 1,310 square meters consolidated space.

This development will feature premium 1 and 2 BHK apartments, projecting a gross development value of ₹130 crores. The project promises optimized layouts, enhanced frontage, and ample parking facilities, offering a superior living experience with excellent connectivity.

Mr. Rahul Thomas, Promoter and Whole-Time Director of Suraj Estate Developers, emphasized this acquisition's role in strengthening their footprint in Mumbai's value-luxury segment. Suraj Estate Developers is well-respected in South Central Mumbai real estate, specializing in value-luxury and commercial sectors with a strong focus on tenant negotiation and redevelopment.

TRENDING

1
Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Revolution: 100% Free Essential Drugs for All

Assam's Healthcare Revolution: 100% Free Essential Drugs for All

 India
3
Kosovo Elects New Speaker, Paving Way for Government Formation

Kosovo Elects New Speaker, Paving Way for Government Formation

 Kosovo
4
Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025