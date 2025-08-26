Left Menu

Ayurveda Day to be observed on September 23 every year: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 22:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ayurveda Day will be observed on a fixed date, on September 23, every year, as notified by the Government of India through a gazette notification issued in March.

Earlier, Ayurveda Day was celebrated on Dhanvantari Jayanti (Dhanteras), the date of which is not fixed.

The decision to assign a fixed date marks a historic shift, an Ayush ministry statement said.

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav, in the statement, said, ''Ayurveda is not just a healthcare system, it is a science of life rooted in the principle of harmony between the individual and the environment.'' He added, ''By designating 23 September as Ayurveda Day, India has given Ayurveda a global calendar identity. The 2025 theme, 'Ayurveda for People & Planet', reflects our collective resolve to harness the full potential of Ayurveda for global wellbeing and a healthier planet.'' Ministry of Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha claimed that since its inception in 2016, Ayurveda Day has emerged as a global movement celebrating India's traditional knowledge.

''The first all-India NSSO survey reaffirms that Ayurveda is the most commonly used system of treatment across both rural and urban areas. The 2025 theme underlines our commitment towards advancing holistic health and ecological balance,'' he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on the last Ayurveda Day, inaugurated Phase II of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Delhi, launched four Centres of Excellence in Ayurveda, and introduced the nationwide 'Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan' campaign.

The initiatives, along with other health-related ones launched by him, cost about Rs 12,850 crore.

The Ayush statement said Ayurveda Day 2025 is envisioned as a step towards positioning the ancient Indian health system as a solution for contemporary global challenges such as lifestyle disorders, climate-linked diseases, and stress management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

