Experts Investigate Recurring Himalayan Disasters in Tharali

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed experts to probe a disaster in Tharali, Chamoli district, aiming to understand its causes and prevent future incidents.

State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman highlighted the necessity for a comprehensive survey to analyze how floods and landslides are impacting the Himalayan region.

Agencies including the Geological Survey of India and the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology are involved, with experts tasked to report to Chamoli's District Magistrate immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)