Experts Investigate Recurring Himalayan Disasters in Tharali
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tasked a team of experts to investigate a disaster in Tharali, Chamoli district. A detailed survey, similar to the one in Dharali, Uttarkashi, will determine causes and solutions for recurring disasters and debris flow in the Himalayan region.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed experts to probe a disaster in Tharali, Chamoli district, aiming to understand its causes and prevent future incidents.
State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman highlighted the necessity for a comprehensive survey to analyze how floods and landslides are impacting the Himalayan region.
Agencies including the Geological Survey of India and the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology are involved, with experts tasked to report to Chamoli's District Magistrate immediately.
