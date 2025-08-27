Devastating Floods and Landslides Strike Northern India Amid Heavy Rains

Heavy rains have triggered devastating flooding and landslides in northern parts of India, resulting in the deaths of at least 34 people, according to officials and local media on Wednesday. A significant landslide struck near the Vaishno Devi shrine, claiming 30 lives on Tuesday, as reported by ANI.

This tragedy adds to a series of calamities caused by continuous downpours in the Himalayan region, including the recent disaster in Kishtwar, Indian Kashmir, where 60 people lost their lives and 200 remain missing. On the same day, Jammu experienced 368 mm of rain, according to the India Meteorological Department.

With forecasts predicting more rain and thunderstorms for the mountainous regions of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, authorities are racing to restore critical services. Communications remain severely disrupted, and overflowing rivers have caused further casualties and infrastructural damage.