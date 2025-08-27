Left Menu

Pigeon Health Impact: Maharashtra's Expert Committee Under Scrutiny

The Maharashtra government has appointed an expert committee to assess the health risks posed by pigeons after the Bombay High Court's directive. The study will focus on health hazards from pigeon droppings and public feeding, prompted by protests following the shutdown of a 'kabutarkhana' in Mumbai.

Updated: 27-08-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:22 IST
Under orders from the Bombay High Court, the Maharashtra government has formed an expert panel to evaluate the health risks associated with pigeons. This move comes amid debates surrounding the closure of traditional feeding areas, known as 'kabutarkhanas,' in Mumbai.

The decision followed high court directives issued on August 13, in response to three petitions highlighting potential health hazards. On August 22, the Urban Development Department announced the formation of the 13-member committee led by Vijay Kandevad, Director of Public Health Services.

Comprising experts from the Bombay Natural History Society, Maharashtra Animal Welfare Board, and renowned medical institutions, the committee is undertaking a comprehensive study of pigeon-related health issues. Their findings, including recommendations for controlled public feeding practices, are expected within 30 days of initiating their work.

