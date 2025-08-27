Pigeon Health Impact: Maharashtra's Expert Committee Under Scrutiny

Under orders from the Bombay High Court, the Maharashtra government has formed an expert panel to evaluate the health risks associated with pigeons. This move comes amid debates surrounding the closure of traditional feeding areas, known as 'kabutarkhanas,' in Mumbai.

The decision followed high court directives issued on August 13, in response to three petitions highlighting potential health hazards. On August 22, the Urban Development Department announced the formation of the 13-member committee led by Vijay Kandevad, Director of Public Health Services.

Comprising experts from the Bombay Natural History Society, Maharashtra Animal Welfare Board, and renowned medical institutions, the committee is undertaking a comprehensive study of pigeon-related health issues. Their findings, including recommendations for controlled public feeding practices, are expected within 30 days of initiating their work.