Tragedy in the Mountains: Downpour Devastates Himalayas

Heavy rainfall in the Himalayas caused catastrophic landslides and flooding, leading to 36 deaths in India and issuing flood alerts in Pakistan. Major dams were opened, compounding the disaster. The extreme weather damaged infrastructure and put lives at risk across the region, with further rain predicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:16 IST
Tragedy in the Mountains: Downpour Devastates Himalayas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heavy rain has wreaked havoc across the Himalayan region, leading to the tragic deaths of at least 36 people in India over the last 24 hours and prompting authorities to open major dams. This action has triggered flood alerts along three major rivers in neighboring Pakistan.

The deadliest incident occurred near the renowned Hindu shrine of Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir, where a landslide claimed 33 lives. In the Doda district, three additional people perished as rivers overflowed, submerging low-lying areas.

In Punjab, floodwaters trapped approximately 200 children in a school building. Across the region, infrastructure has been severely impacted, with collapsed roads and disrupted telecommunications, as authorities strive to restore basic services amid forecasts for continued severe weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

