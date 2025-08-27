Tragedy in the Mountains: Downpour Devastates Himalayas

Heavy rain has wreaked havoc across the Himalayan region, leading to the tragic deaths of at least 36 people in India over the last 24 hours and prompting authorities to open major dams. This action has triggered flood alerts along three major rivers in neighboring Pakistan.

The deadliest incident occurred near the renowned Hindu shrine of Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir, where a landslide claimed 33 lives. In the Doda district, three additional people perished as rivers overflowed, submerging low-lying areas.

In Punjab, floodwaters trapped approximately 200 children in a school building. Across the region, infrastructure has been severely impacted, with collapsed roads and disrupted telecommunications, as authorities strive to restore basic services amid forecasts for continued severe weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)