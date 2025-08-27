Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Rajasthan: Family Struggles Amidst Swollen Banas River

In Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, a family bypassed a road closure guided by a GPS error, resulting in a tragic accident in the Banas River. Although five members survived, two women and their daughters were swept away. A similar calamity in Jalore district claimed six lives in the Sukdi River.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:40 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Rajasthan: Family Struggles Amidst Swollen Banas River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, two women and their daughters tragically lost their lives after their vehicle got stuck at a defunct bridge over the Banas River. The family of nine was returning from a temple trip when GPS guidance led them to the closed bridge.

With floodwaters from the swollen river cascading around them, five family members managed to survive by climbing onto the car's roof. Unfortunately, before rescuers could arrive, four others were swept away by the strong currents.

Tragedy struck again in Jalore district where six young individuals drowned in the Sukdi River under similar circumstances. The rescues underway underscore the urgent need for better flood management and infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Reverses Visa Threat: Chinese Students Welcomed in US Amid Trade Talks

Trump Reverses Visa Threat: Chinese Students Welcomed in US Amid Trade Talks

 China
2
Guangxi: The Sweet Powerhouse of China's Sugar Industry

Guangxi: The Sweet Powerhouse of China's Sugar Industry

 China
3
Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Cloudburst Sparks Deadly Landslide

Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Cloudburst Sparks Deadly Landslide

 India
4
BJP Protests Alleged Fake Encounter in Budhana

BJP Protests Alleged Fake Encounter in Budhana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025