Tragedy Strikes in Rajasthan: Family Struggles Amidst Swollen Banas River

In a heartbreaking incident in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, two women and their daughters tragically lost their lives after their vehicle got stuck at a defunct bridge over the Banas River. The family of nine was returning from a temple trip when GPS guidance led them to the closed bridge.

With floodwaters from the swollen river cascading around them, five family members managed to survive by climbing onto the car's roof. Unfortunately, before rescuers could arrive, four others were swept away by the strong currents.

Tragedy struck again in Jalore district where six young individuals drowned in the Sukdi River under similar circumstances. The rescues underway underscore the urgent need for better flood management and infrastructure in the region.

