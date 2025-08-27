Ravaging Rains: India-Pakistan Dam Releases Trigger Crisis in Punjab

A severe flood crisis has emerged in Pakistan's Punjab province, driven by heavy monsoon rains and dam releases from India. Officials report that over 250,000 individuals have been evacuated from regions bordering rivers such as the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej, now experiencing unprecedented flood levels.

Emergency relief operations are currently underway to assist those trapped by floodwaters. The Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that early warning systems be enhanced and that emergency response and evacuation efforts be expedited. The Ravi River has notably affected significant religious sites, like the Kartarpur Corridor and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, further intensifying rescue efforts.

Flood warnings have been issued through diplomatic channels, with India recently placing the Indus Waters Treaty in suspension. Meanwhile, local authorities strive to cope with extensive damage to homes and livestock, eyeing more support for displaced communities.