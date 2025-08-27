Tragedy Strikes Seelampur: Woman Jumps Before Train

A tragic incident unfolded at Seelampur Metro station on Wednesday when a 55-year-old woman allegedly jumped in front of a moving train, leading to her death. The incident occurred around 1:25 PM as she jumped onto the tracks while traveling toward Rithala.

Security personnel quickly responded by pulling her out from beneath the train. Despite being rescued unconscious, her condition remained critical.

An ambulance was called, and she was transported to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where she unfortunately died during treatment. Efforts to identify her have been futile, as she was without any identification documents.