Tragedy Strikes Seelampur: Woman Jumps Before Train
A 55-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping in front of a moving train at Seelampur Metro station. The incident occurred at 1:25 PM. Despite rescue efforts and immediate medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries. Her identity remains unknown as she carried no identification.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded at Seelampur Metro station on Wednesday when a 55-year-old woman allegedly jumped in front of a moving train, leading to her death. The incident occurred around 1:25 PM as she jumped onto the tracks while traveling toward Rithala.
Security personnel quickly responded by pulling her out from beneath the train. Despite being rescued unconscious, her condition remained critical.
An ambulance was called, and she was transported to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where she unfortunately died during treatment. Efforts to identify her have been futile, as she was without any identification documents.
