Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Seelampur: Woman Jumps Before Train

A 55-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping in front of a moving train at Seelampur Metro station. The incident occurred at 1:25 PM. Despite rescue efforts and immediate medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries. Her identity remains unknown as she carried no identification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:44 IST
Tragedy Strikes Seelampur: Woman Jumps Before Train
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Seelampur Metro station on Wednesday when a 55-year-old woman allegedly jumped in front of a moving train, leading to her death. The incident occurred around 1:25 PM as she jumped onto the tracks while traveling toward Rithala.

Security personnel quickly responded by pulling her out from beneath the train. Despite being rescued unconscious, her condition remained critical.

An ambulance was called, and she was transported to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where she unfortunately died during treatment. Efforts to identify her have been futile, as she was without any identification documents.

TRENDING

1
Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

 Pakistan
2
Racing in Orange: The Zandvoort Showdown

Racing in Orange: The Zandvoort Showdown

 Global
3
BJP will first steal your votes, then your other rights, alleges Rahul Gandhi at public rally in Bihar’s Sitamarhi.

BJP will first steal your votes, then your other rights, alleges Rahul Gandh...

 India
4
Loan Recovery Dispute in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar Turns Fatal

Loan Recovery Dispute in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar Turns Fatal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025