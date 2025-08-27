Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Three Lives in Nagpur Village

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, three farmers, including a woman and her son, lost their lives in a lightning strike during heavy rainfall in a village in Nagpur district, police reported.

The lightning bolt fell on a farm in Dhapewada Budruk village in the afternoon, resulting in the deaths of Vandana Patil, aged 37, her son Om, aged 18, and Nirmala Parate, aged 60.

Authorities have recorded the case as an accidental death as investigations continue surrounding the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)