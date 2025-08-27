Left Menu

Devastating Rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Landslides, Floods, and Disrupted Lives

Record rainfall over two days in Jammu and Kashmir leads to landslides, claiming 41 lives and causing major infrastructural damage. Floodwaters infiltrate residential and commercial zones, leading to widespread disruptions. Relief efforts are underway as weather conditions improve, allowing evacuations and emergency services to resume.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu/Srinagar | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Record-breaking rains in Jammu and Kashmir have led to tragic landslides and widespread infrastructural damage. The death toll currently stands at 41, with the majority due to a landslide on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route.

Although the heavy rainfall ceased on Wednesday, flood alerts remain as major rivers in the region continue to overflow. Several districts, including Anantnag and Srinagar, are dealing with severe flooding, with relief operations intensifying to rescue trapped residents.

With educational institutions and rail services suspended, officials are grappling with logistical challenges. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are actively coordinating relief efforts, aiming to restore normalcy in this crisis-stricken region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

