Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure
A heavy rainfall hit Assam's capital, flooding roads and homes, and causing massive traffic jams. The crisis renews concerns over the city's waterlogging issues, already flagged by the Gauhati High Court. The state government faces criticism for inadequate responses and plans to address the problem.
A torrential downpour on Wednesday evening paralyzed Assam's capital, leading to street and home flooding and mass traffic standstills.
Areas such as Zoo Road, RG Baruah Road, and Nabin Nagar were severely impacted, with cars stranded on waterlogged roads. Disturbingly, ambulances were immobilized, putting lives at risk.
Power outages compounded the chaos, prompting authorities to remain vigilant and keep emergency measures ready. The situation revives criticisms from the Gauhati High Court, which earlier demanded the state devise a waterlogging solution. The court censured government inaction and fined four departments for inactivity.
