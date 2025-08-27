India Grapples with Monsoon Mayhem: Landslides and Tariff Tensions Surge

India is dealing with severe monsoon complications as relentless rains inundate northern regions, particularly affecting Punjab. This natural disaster has resulted in substantial fatalities, with the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir's Vaishno Devi landslide reaching 34. Train services have been halted, and schools closed as authorities manage the crisis.

In the economic realm, India and the US are engaged in discussions to alleviate the strain from newly imposed tariffs. A substantial 50% tariff is now affecting exports, particularly in sectors such as shrimp, apparel, and diamonds. Despite these challenges, efforts are underway to maintain strong bilateral trade relations.

Amidst these issues, there is a positive development in sports, as India looks to the future with a proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. This bid aligns with the government's continued push to enhance India's status as an international sports hub, bringing renewed momentum to the nation's sporting ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)