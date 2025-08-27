Historic Downpour Hits Jammu and Kashmir: Record Rainfall Shatters Records

Jammu and Kashmir have been battered by a historical monsoon deluge, with unprecedented rainfall figures recorded. In a span of 24 hours, Jammu documented 380 mm of rainfall, setting a new record since the establishment of the meteorological observatory in 1910.

Udhampur similarly broke records with 630 mm of rainfall, eclipsing its prior highest measurement from 2019. Comparatively, the region's August averages are significantly lower, illustrating the intensity of this weather event.

The heavy rains resulted in deadly consequences, claiming 41 lives across Jammu division, including 34 pilgrims caught in a landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The situation underscores the vulnerability of the region to such unprecedented weather patterns.