India Launches National Biofoundry Network to Boost Biotechnology Drive

India's push towards a robust biotechnology sector received a significant boost as Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh unveiled the first National Biofoundry Network. This innovative initiative aims to position biotechnology as a key driver of the nation's economy, environment, and employment.

Comprising six pivotal institutions, the National Biofoundry Network is set to refine and expand proof-of-concept developments, enhance indigenous biomanufacturing, and generate employment. Minister Singh highlighted the remarkable growth in India's bioeconomy from $10 billion in 2014 to an anticipated $165.7 billion in 2024, with a target of $300 billion by 2030.

The BioE3 Policy, which extends beyond mere research, emphasizes sustainable development, innovation, and opportunities for young talent. Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Kumar Sood emphasized the importance of skilled talent in the diffusion of technology, with the government's strategic efforts to build a substantial ecosystem of skilled professionals. On a governmental level, collaborations such as the centre-state partnership with Assam and inputs from 52 countries are setting a strong foundation for the policy's success.

