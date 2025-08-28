Left Menu

Punjab Battles the Fury of Floodwaters Amidst Massive Evacuations

Punjab faces massive flooding with several districts underwater. Rescue operations are intensified as helicopters are used for evacuations. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann oversees relief efforts. Rising river levels and damaged infrastructure continue to pose challenges. The government prioritizes saving lives and protecting properties amid the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-08-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 00:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab is reeling under massive floods as relentless rainfall inundates several districts. The government is intensifying rescue and relief operations to combat the escalating situation.

Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and other districts are severely affected. Helicopter evacuations were conducted to save stranded civilians. Chief Minister Mann surveyed the situation, pledging resources for relief.

Rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi have surged, devastating farmlands and villages. Relief camps have been set up while evacuations continue. The cabinet, led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, prioritizes saving lives and minimizing damage amid severe challenges.

