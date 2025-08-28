Punjab Battles the Fury of Floodwaters Amidst Massive Evacuations

Punjab is reeling under massive floods as relentless rainfall inundates several districts. The government is intensifying rescue and relief operations to combat the escalating situation.

Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and other districts are severely affected. Helicopter evacuations were conducted to save stranded civilians. Chief Minister Mann surveyed the situation, pledging resources for relief.

Rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi have surged, devastating farmlands and villages. Relief camps have been set up while evacuations continue. The cabinet, led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, prioritizes saving lives and minimizing damage amid severe challenges.