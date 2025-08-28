In a grave escalation, Russian military forces unleashed a sizable overnight drone and missile attack on Kyiv, leaving at least 10 dead, 38 wounded, and extensive destruction in its wake, Ukrainian officials reported Thursday.

This act of aggression, which claimed the life of a child, underscores the Kremlin's preference for military actions over diplomatic negotiations, as articulated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. In a call for heightened sanctions against Russia, Zelenskiy lamented Moscow's reliance on ballistic strategies over diplomatic discourse.

Despite the Ukrainian air force's success in intercepting the majority of the incoming projectiles, the onslaught caused significant devastation across seven districts in Kyiv. Authorities are engaged in strenuous search and rescue operations, attempting to uncover survivors amidst the rubble of obliterated structures.