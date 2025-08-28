Left Menu

Ballistics over Diplomacy: Russia's Relentless Assault on Kyiv

Russian forces launched a major drone and missile assault on Kyiv, causing civilian casualties and significant damage. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy condemned Russia's aggression as a rejection of diplomatic solutions. Despite downing many drones, significant damage affected residential areas, with ongoing rescue operations in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 12:22 IST
Ballistics over Diplomacy: Russia's Relentless Assault on Kyiv
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a grave escalation, Russian military forces unleashed a sizable overnight drone and missile attack on Kyiv, leaving at least 10 dead, 38 wounded, and extensive destruction in its wake, Ukrainian officials reported Thursday.

This act of aggression, which claimed the life of a child, underscores the Kremlin's preference for military actions over diplomatic negotiations, as articulated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. In a call for heightened sanctions against Russia, Zelenskiy lamented Moscow's reliance on ballistic strategies over diplomatic discourse.

Despite the Ukrainian air force's success in intercepting the majority of the incoming projectiles, the onslaught caused significant devastation across seven districts in Kyiv. Authorities are engaged in strenuous search and rescue operations, attempting to uncover survivors amidst the rubble of obliterated structures.

TRENDING

1
Arunachal's Aerial Leap: From Farm to Market

Arunachal's Aerial Leap: From Farm to Market

 India
2
Adani Group's Record-Breaking EBITDA Surge Signals Strong Infrastructure Growth

Adani Group's Record-Breaking EBITDA Surge Signals Strong Infrastructure Gro...

 India
3
Swiss-Ukrainian Talks: A Step Forward in Reconstruction

Swiss-Ukrainian Talks: A Step Forward in Reconstruction

 Germany
4
Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Indian Farmers

Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Indian Farmers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025