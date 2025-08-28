Left Menu

Devastating Floods in Punjab: A Disaster of Unprecedented Proportions

Floods in Pakistan's Punjab province have claimed 17 lives and caused mass evacuations. Heavy rains and water released from Indian dams have exacerbated flooding of the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers. Relief operations are underway with assistance from the Pakistan Army and ongoing diplomatic communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Pakistan

Severe flooding in Pakistan's Punjab province has resulted in at least 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, impacting millions of acres of agricultural land and prompting widespread evacuations, officials reported Thursday.

The devastating floods in Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers are attributed to heavy rainfall and the release of excess water from Indian dams. Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal has accused India of 'water aggression', urging cross-border cooperation in addressing the natural disaster.

Authorities are conducting relief efforts with assistance from the Pakistan Army, while notable infrastructure and populated areas remain threatened by high water levels. Over 250,000 people have been evacuated, and significant damage has been reported to critical sites such as the Kartarpur Corridor.

Latest News

