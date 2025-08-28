Navi Mumbai: The Emerging Office Hub in MMR

Navi Mumbai stands as a pivotal office space hub in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), boasting 24 million square feet and accounting for 20 per cent of MMR's total supply, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

A recent report, 'Navi Mumbai – The Next Growth Corridor', highlights high occupancy levels at 87 per cent, driven by infrastructure development, cost efficiencies, and a strategic location. Significant infrastructure projects like the impending Navi Mumbai International Airport and road expansions are expected to bolster connectivity.

Executive Managing Director Gautam Saraf underscores Navi Mumbai's readiness to absorb new real estate growth due to its integrated urban framework. By 2027-28, the area will see 4 million square feet of additional office space, aligning with key factors like talent availability and competitive Grade A space for establishing Global Capability Centers.