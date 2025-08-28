Two More Years of Life: The Impact of India's Ambitious NCAP Targets

Residents in 130 cities across India stand to gain two additional years of life expectancy by 2026 if the nation's air quality goals are met, according to a new report.

Initially launched in 2019, the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) aimed to decrease particulate pollution levels by 20-30% by 2024. However, the target was recently revised to a 40% reduction, underscoring an urgent need for cleaner air.

According to the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC), only PM10 levels are considered in performance assessments. Despite this, substantial progress has been recorded. Notably, 64 cities lowered PM10 levels by 20%, and 25 surpassed a 40% reduction, offering hope of improved air quality and health outcomes across India's urban areas.